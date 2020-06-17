All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 14 Sangamon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
14 Sangamon
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

14 Sangamon

14 N Sangamon St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14 N Sangamon St, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available two bedroom, two bath loft condo at The Art House Lofts in the West Loop! Maple hardwood floors throughout, timber ceilings, exposed brick and ducts, central air, beautiful island kitchen with cherry cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, oversized fridge with ice/water dispenser, dishwasher, disposal, built-in microwave, open living and dining rooms, gas fireplace, custom lighting, large bedrooms; master bedroom with en suite bathroom, great closet and storage space, in-unit laundry, and garage parking included! Convenient to all transportation; walk to all this amazing neighborhood has to offer! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Sangamon have any available units?
14 Sangamon has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Sangamon have?
Some of 14 Sangamon's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Sangamon currently offering any rent specials?
14 Sangamon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Sangamon pet-friendly?
No, 14 Sangamon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 14 Sangamon offer parking?
Yes, 14 Sangamon does offer parking.
Does 14 Sangamon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Sangamon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Sangamon have a pool?
No, 14 Sangamon does not have a pool.
Does 14 Sangamon have accessible units?
No, 14 Sangamon does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Sangamon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Sangamon has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14 Sangamon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
3252 N Lakewood
3252 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.
3808 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity