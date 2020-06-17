14 Sangamon

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely available two bedroom, two bath loft condo at The Art House Lofts in the West Loop! Maple hardwood floors throughout, timber ceilings, exposed brick and ducts, central air, beautiful island kitchen with cherry cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, oversized fridge with ice/water dispenser, dishwasher, disposal, built-in microwave, open living and dining rooms, gas fireplace, custom lighting, large bedrooms; master bedroom with en suite bathroom, great closet and storage space, in-unit laundry, and garage parking included! Convenient to all transportation; walk to all this amazing neighborhood has to offer! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease