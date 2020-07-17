All apartments in Chicago
1370 W Estes Ave

1370 West Estes Avenue · (224) 226-4000
Location

1370 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MASSIVE EAST ROGERS PARK ONE BEDROOM - Property Id: 286816

Location: 1370 W Estes Ave, Rogers Park, 60626
Rent: $1150
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Recent remodel
- Hardwood floors
- Heat and water included
- Ample closet space
- Must have credit in good standing

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286816
Property Id 286816

(RLNE5904194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

