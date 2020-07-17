Amenities
MASSIVE EAST ROGERS PARK ONE BEDROOM - Property Id: 286816
Location: 1370 W Estes Ave, Rogers Park, 60626
Rent: $1150
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING
- Recent remodel
- Hardwood floors
- Heat and water included
- Ample closet space
- Must have credit in good standing
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286816
