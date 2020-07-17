Amenities

MASSIVE EAST ROGERS PARK ONE BEDROOM - Property Id: 286816



Location: 1370 W Estes Ave, Rogers Park, 60626

Rent: $1150

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Recent remodel

- Hardwood floors

- Heat and water included

- Ample closet space

- Must have credit in good standing



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286816

