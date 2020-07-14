701 N Lotus Ave

Amenities
This 8 unit building in Austin, Chicago features off-street parking, high-end finishes, pre-wired phone/cable, and an eat-in kitchen. Walking distance to Levin Park, Dunkin Donuts, Subway Restaurants, Bargain Foods, and the Austin Branch of the Chicago Public Library. Commute easily via CTA Green Rail Lines & 66 Chicago Bus Line. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule a showing!
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/