701 N Lotus Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

701 N Lotus Ave

701 N Lotus Ave · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 N Lotus Ave, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 701 N Lotus Ave.

Amenities

parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This 8 unit building in Austin, Chicago features off-street parking, high-end finishes, pre-wired phone/cable, and an eat-in kitchen. Walking distance to Levin Park, Dunkin Donuts, Subway Restaurants, Bargain Foods, and the Austin Branch of the Chicago Public Library. Commute easily via CTA Green Rail Lines & 66 Chicago Bus Line. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 N Lotus Ave have any available units?
701 N Lotus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 701 N Lotus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
701 N Lotus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 N Lotus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 701 N Lotus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 701 N Lotus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 701 N Lotus Ave offers parking.
Does 701 N Lotus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 N Lotus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 N Lotus Ave have a pool?
No, 701 N Lotus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 701 N Lotus Ave have accessible units?
No, 701 N Lotus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 701 N Lotus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 N Lotus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 N Lotus Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 N Lotus Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
