All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:40 PM

1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A

1363 East 50th Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Kenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1363 East 50th Street, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Located directly in front of beautiful Kenwood Community Park, the building has easy access to all major bus and Metra routes, including the 6, the 12, the 28, and the 171/172.

This lovely vintage building is being fully renovated, and basement level amenities like a gym, an office space, and a party/media room are being added. There is also a vegetable garden, garage, and patio/grill space in the backyard.

The unit itself is unlike anything else you will find in Hyde Park.Gourmet Kitchen with all SS appliances--including in-unit washer/dryer and dishwasher--are brand new! Hardwood floors, lots of light, new cabinetry. Heating is included with rent (a huge plus in the winter), as are cooking gas and your own personal wifi network.

The building has all the benefits of a much larger complex in a more quaint and community-oriented package! And this corner of the neighborhood is quiet, & very close to shops like Whole Foods, Dominos, Chipotle, etc. It is within walking distance to the University, but also just a block away from stops on the UChicaGo shuttle route.

Secured garage parking is also available.

Contact me for more photos, and to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A have any available units?
1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A have?
Some of 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A currently offering any rent specials?
1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A is pet friendly.
Does 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A offer parking?
Yes, 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A does offer parking.
Does 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A have a pool?
No, 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A does not have a pool.
Does 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A have accessible units?
No, 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue
5504 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
7956 S Eberhart Ave
7956 S Eberhart Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
1331 W. Loyola
1331 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity