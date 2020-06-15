1363 East 50th Street - 1363 - 1A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access media room

Located directly in front of beautiful Kenwood Community Park, the building has easy access to all major bus and Metra routes, including the 6, the 12, the 28, and the 171/172.



This lovely vintage building is being fully renovated, and basement level amenities like a gym, an office space, and a party/media room are being added. There is also a vegetable garden, garage, and patio/grill space in the backyard.



The unit itself is unlike anything else you will find in Hyde Park.Gourmet Kitchen with all SS appliances--including in-unit washer/dryer and dishwasher--are brand new! Hardwood floors, lots of light, new cabinetry. Heating is included with rent (a huge plus in the winter), as are cooking gas and your own personal wifi network.



The building has all the benefits of a much larger complex in a more quaint and community-oriented package! And this corner of the neighborhood is quiet, & very close to shops like Whole Foods, Dominos, Chipotle, etc. It is within walking distance to the University, but also just a block away from stops on the UChicaGo shuttle route.



Secured garage parking is also available.



Contact me for more photos, and to schedule a viewing!