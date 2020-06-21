All apartments in Chicago
1355 South Wabash Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:45 PM

1355 South Wabash Avenue

1355 South Wabash Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868339
Location

1355 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 907 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
new construction
Beautiful South Loop 1 Bedroom
Beautiful 1Bed condo for rent in desirable South Loop location. Features SS appliances & quartz countertops, 10' ceilings, Grohe fixtures. Walk distance to Lakefront, Museum Campus, Grant Park & Soldier Field. Easy access to Public Transportation - Roosevelt (Red, Orange & Green Lines) Station . Near ICON theater, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Jewel, Starbucks and Easy access to 90/94 and Lake Shore Drive.

Elevator, New Construction, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 South Wabash Avenue have any available units?
1355 South Wabash Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 South Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 1355 South Wabash Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 South Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1355 South Wabash Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 South Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1355 South Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1355 South Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, 1355 South Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1355 South Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 South Wabash Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 South Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 1355 South Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1355 South Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1355 South Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 South Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 South Wabash Avenue has units with dishwashers.
