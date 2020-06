Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Unit First Available 07/01/20 Gold Coast Gem - Property Id: 279545



Rare opportunity to reside in the first floor of a lovely Gold Coast Brownstone. This turn of the century gem boasts a spacious living room 14ft ceilings and gorgeous marble decorative fireplace. The windows overlook one of the most exclusive blocks in the city. Hardwood floors with original inlays. Combined kitchen and dining area. 42" white cabinets, dishwasher and huge pantry. Spacious bedroom fits king bed and two dressers. Wall of closets including overhead storage. Heat and water included. Laundry room on site. Easy access to Oak St. Beach, Division and Rush Sts and all public transportation. Agent owned.

No Dogs Allowed



