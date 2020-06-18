1347 North Ashland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage cats allowed

Spacious and recently renovated 2 bed/2 ba condo for rent in prime Wicker Park location! Features new hickory wood floors, high end ss appliances/granite counters and seated island. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet, steam shower, & double vanity. In-unit washer/dryer. Front and rear decks as well as large common deck with impressive skyline views. Garage parking included. Grocery shopping across the street, blueline access(2minwLk), highway access easily by way of North Ave or Division. Small dogs okay. $500 non-refundable move-in fee in lieu of a sec. deposit. Available May 1st.



Amenities:

Elevator, Private Deck, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.