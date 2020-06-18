All apartments in Chicago
1347 North Ashland Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

1347 North Ashland Avenue

1347 North Ashland Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1526498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1347 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2N · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
cats allowed
Spacious and recently renovated 2 bed/2 ba condo for rent in prime Wicker Park location! Features new hickory wood floors, high end ss appliances/granite counters and seated island. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet, steam shower, & double vanity. In-unit washer/dryer. Front and rear decks as well as large common deck with impressive skyline views. Garage parking included. Grocery shopping across the street, blueline access(2minwLk), highway access easily by way of North Ave or Division. Small dogs okay. $500 non-refundable move-in fee in lieu of a sec. deposit. Available May 1st.

Amenities:
Elevator, Private Deck, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 North Ashland Avenue have any available units?
1347 North Ashland Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1347 North Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 1347 North Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 North Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1347 North Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 North Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1347 North Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1347 North Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1347 North Ashland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1347 North Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1347 North Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 North Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1347 North Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1347 North Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1347 North Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 North Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1347 North Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
