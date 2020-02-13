All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1346 W Hood Ave 2B

1346 West Hood Avenue · (773) 216-1411
Location

1346 West Hood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
dogs allowed
Unit 2B Available 07/01/20 Edgewater Glen Manor XL ALL NEW REHAB - Property Id: 158539

Welcome to Edgewater Glen Manor- Be the first to live in this gorgeous XL one bedroom gut rehab. Brand new kitchen with 42" inch dark cabinets with brushed metal hardware. Brand new stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator and oven. Subway tile backsplash. Separate pantry. Attached dining room with lovely original built ins. 4 huge closets and built in linen closet. Large living room faces quiet green courtyard. King sized bedroom. Just refinished gleaming hardwood floors. HEAT INCLUDED. Laundry, bike storage and extra storage on site. Quiet residential blocks with EASY STREET PARKING. Short walk to Red Line at Granville, Whole Foods, CVS and Andersonville entertainment.
Property Id 158539

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5836630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 W Hood Ave 2B have any available units?
1346 W Hood Ave 2B has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 W Hood Ave 2B have?
Some of 1346 W Hood Ave 2B's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 W Hood Ave 2B currently offering any rent specials?
1346 W Hood Ave 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 W Hood Ave 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1346 W Hood Ave 2B is pet friendly.
Does 1346 W Hood Ave 2B offer parking?
No, 1346 W Hood Ave 2B does not offer parking.
Does 1346 W Hood Ave 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 W Hood Ave 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 W Hood Ave 2B have a pool?
No, 1346 W Hood Ave 2B does not have a pool.
Does 1346 W Hood Ave 2B have accessible units?
No, 1346 W Hood Ave 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 W Hood Ave 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1346 W Hood Ave 2B has units with dishwashers.
