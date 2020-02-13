1346 W Hood Ave 2B

Amenities

Unit 2B Available 07/01/20 Edgewater Glen Manor XL ALL NEW REHAB - Property Id: 158539



Welcome to Edgewater Glen Manor- Be the first to live in this gorgeous XL one bedroom gut rehab. Brand new kitchen with 42" inch dark cabinets with brushed metal hardware. Brand new stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator and oven. Subway tile backsplash. Separate pantry. Attached dining room with lovely original built ins. 4 huge closets and built in linen closet. Large living room faces quiet green courtyard. King sized bedroom. Just refinished gleaming hardwood floors. HEAT INCLUDED. Laundry, bike storage and extra storage on site. Quiet residential blocks with EASY STREET PARKING. Short walk to Red Line at Granville, Whole Foods, CVS and Andersonville entertainment.

No Dogs Allowed



