1341 Roscoe

Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom in heart of Southport Corridor features central air, newer kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar, dishwasher, gas oven/range, fridge, hardwood floors throughout, large combination living and dining rooms, tall ceilings, king and queen size bedrooms, great closet space, ceramic tiled bathrooms, spacious deck, outdoor parking included, small dogs under 25 lbs and cats OK! Short walk to Southport Brown Line, upscale shopping, nightlife, cafes and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease