All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1341 Roscoe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1341 Roscoe
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

1341 Roscoe

1341 W Roscoe St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1341 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom in heart of Southport Corridor features central air, newer kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar, dishwasher, gas oven/range, fridge, hardwood floors throughout, large combination living and dining rooms, tall ceilings, king and queen size bedrooms, great closet space, ceramic tiled bathrooms, spacious deck, outdoor parking included, small dogs under 25 lbs and cats OK! Short walk to Southport Brown Line, upscale shopping, nightlife, cafes and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Roscoe have any available units?
1341 Roscoe has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 Roscoe have?
Some of 1341 Roscoe's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Roscoe currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Roscoe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Roscoe pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 Roscoe is pet friendly.
Does 1341 Roscoe offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Roscoe does offer parking.
Does 1341 Roscoe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Roscoe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Roscoe have a pool?
No, 1341 Roscoe does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Roscoe have accessible units?
No, 1341 Roscoe does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Roscoe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Roscoe has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1341 Roscoe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

18 East Elm
18 E Elm St
Chicago, IL 60611
Berteau Manor
4200 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
536 W Addison
536 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
The Tides at Lakeshore East
360 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610
1018 E. 54th Street
1018 E 54th St
Chicago, IL 60615
2715 North Wayne Ave. Apt.
2715 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity