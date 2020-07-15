All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1339 n wells st

1339 North Wells Street · (224) 358-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1339 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1495 · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
business center
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
on-site laundry
Stunning LOFT Studio in Old Town! $1460/mo - Property Id: 302016

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment

STUNNING Loft studio w/ exposed brick walls, gas range stoves and dishwaser
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~

Amenities include fitness center, business center, onsite laundry facility and much more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #60
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1339-n-wells-st-chicago-il/302016
Property Id 302016

(RLNE5951878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 n wells st have any available units?
1339 n wells st has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 n wells st have?
Some of 1339 n wells st's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 n wells st currently offering any rent specials?
1339 n wells st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 n wells st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 n wells st is pet friendly.
Does 1339 n wells st offer parking?
No, 1339 n wells st does not offer parking.
Does 1339 n wells st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 n wells st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 n wells st have a pool?
No, 1339 n wells st does not have a pool.
Does 1339 n wells st have accessible units?
No, 1339 n wells st does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 n wells st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 n wells st has units with dishwashers.
