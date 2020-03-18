All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

1337 Touhy

1337 West Touhy Avenue · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1337 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous one bedroom, one bath in Rogers Park! Hardwood floors throughout, rehabbed kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, large living room, separate dining area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, heat included, on site laundry room, short walk to the Red Line and Metra, storage available, pets welcome and more! Short walk to the Beach and public transportation! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Touhy have any available units?
1337 Touhy has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1337 Touhy have?
Some of 1337 Touhy's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 Touhy currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Touhy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Touhy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 Touhy is pet friendly.
Does 1337 Touhy offer parking?
No, 1337 Touhy does not offer parking.
Does 1337 Touhy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Touhy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Touhy have a pool?
No, 1337 Touhy does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Touhy have accessible units?
No, 1337 Touhy does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Touhy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1337 Touhy has units with dishwashers.
