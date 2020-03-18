1337 Touhy

Amenities

Gorgeous one bedroom, one bath in Rogers Park! Hardwood floors throughout, rehabbed kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, large living room, separate dining area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, heat included, on site laundry room, short walk to the Red Line and Metra, storage available, pets welcome and more! Short walk to the Beach and public transportation! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease