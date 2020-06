Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Fargo @ The Lake - 1 Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 267478



East Rogers Park - One Bedroom W\Balcony

East Rogers Park - This quant one bedroom apartment has hardwood floors through out. The heat is included in the rent.

Nice out door balcony faces into the courtyard to eastern sunlight.



There is a separate living room and dining room.



This pet friendly building is steps from the lakefront and the Sheridan Ave. bus service too!



Great location to enjoy year round.



$500 Move in fee

$250 Pet fee

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267478

