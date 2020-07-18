1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3BD/1BTH apartment located in the Wicker Park area available now. Other notable features include: Central air and heat, Hardwood floors, dishwasher, 1400 square feet. Access to large back deck, laundry in the building and ideally located near public transportation, restaurants, and parks. Parking is available for an additional fee. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST! MOVE IN FEE WILL APPLY! $45 Application fee (per person)! No previous evictions or collections. Must have 650+ Credit. Tenants pay for gas, heat and electric.