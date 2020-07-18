All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue

1329 North Artesian Avenue · (773) 316-5781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1329 North Artesian Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3BD/1BTH apartment located in the Wicker Park area available now. Other notable features include: Central air and heat, Hardwood floors, dishwasher, 1400 square feet. Access to large back deck, laundry in the building and ideally located near public transportation, restaurants, and parks. Parking is available for an additional fee. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST! MOVE IN FEE WILL APPLY! $45 Application fee (per person)! No previous evictions or collections. Must have 650+ Credit. Tenants pay for gas, heat and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue have any available units?
1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue have?
Some of 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 North ARTESIAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
