All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1321 Henderson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1321 Henderson
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

1321 Henderson

1321 W Henderson St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1321 W Henderson St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Unique two bedroom, one and a half bathroom duplex in Lakeview just steps from Southport at Henderson & Lakewood features updated kitchen with butcher block countertops, new stainless steel appliances, large combination living and dining rooms with wood burning fireplace, new hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, in-unit laundry, central heat and air, huge deck, cat friendly, close to Southport Brown Line, shopping, restaurants, bars and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Henderson have any available units?
1321 Henderson has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Henderson have?
Some of 1321 Henderson's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Henderson currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Henderson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Henderson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Henderson is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Henderson offer parking?
No, 1321 Henderson does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Henderson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Henderson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Henderson have a pool?
No, 1321 Henderson does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Henderson have accessible units?
No, 1321 Henderson does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Henderson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Henderson has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1321 Henderson?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barry Court - 722 W Barry Ave
722 West Barry Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2927 North Southport Ave.
2927 N Southport Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
8155 S Ingleside Ave
8155 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
State & Chestnut
845 N State St
Chicago, IL 60610
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.
3808 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity