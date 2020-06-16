All apartments in Chicago
1317 North Larrabee Street
1317 North Larrabee Street

1317 North Larrabee Street · (708) 250-2696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1317 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
***WE ARE DOING IN-PERSON SHOWINGS*** Virtual tour and video also available. This almost new 3 Bed/2 Bath luxurious condo is situated in a modern 14 unit, boutique elevator building. The top-of-the-line Chefs' kitchen is clad w/a large waterfall island, premium wine fridge, Bosh stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops/backsplash, & beautiful custom cabinets. Entertain in style in your open concept living-dining space featuring large windows w/beautiful SW views, soaring ceilings, oak floors, & large balcony. Unwind in your Master bedroom, complete with custom walk-in closet & ensuite spa like bath w/double vanity, large separate shower, heated floors, & jacuzzi bath. Spacious 2nd & 3rd bedrooms. TWO garage parking space included w/ price. Well maintained building includes common roof deck w/ spectacular East views of the skyline, elevator, storage, & building security cameras. Minutes from 90-94 & easy transportation to get anywhere in Chicago. Walking distance to Jewel, Target, Marianos, Starbucks, boutique shopping, Stanton Park, schools, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 North Larrabee Street have any available units?
1317 North Larrabee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 North Larrabee Street have?
Some of 1317 North Larrabee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 North Larrabee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1317 North Larrabee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 North Larrabee Street pet-friendly?
No, 1317 North Larrabee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1317 North Larrabee Street offer parking?
Yes, 1317 North Larrabee Street does offer parking.
Does 1317 North Larrabee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 North Larrabee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 North Larrabee Street have a pool?
No, 1317 North Larrabee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1317 North Larrabee Street have accessible units?
No, 1317 North Larrabee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 North Larrabee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 North Larrabee Street has units with dishwashers.
