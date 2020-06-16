1317 North Larrabee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

***WE ARE DOING IN-PERSON SHOWINGS*** Virtual tour and video also available. This almost new 3 Bed/2 Bath luxurious condo is situated in a modern 14 unit, boutique elevator building. The top-of-the-line Chefs' kitchen is clad w/a large waterfall island, premium wine fridge, Bosh stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops/backsplash, & beautiful custom cabinets. Entertain in style in your open concept living-dining space featuring large windows w/beautiful SW views, soaring ceilings, oak floors, & large balcony. Unwind in your Master bedroom, complete with custom walk-in closet & ensuite spa like bath w/double vanity, large separate shower, heated floors, & jacuzzi bath. Spacious 2nd & 3rd bedrooms. TWO garage parking space included w/ price. Well maintained building includes common roof deck w/ spectacular East views of the skyline, elevator, storage, & building security cameras. Minutes from 90-94 & easy transportation to get anywhere in Chicago. Walking distance to Jewel, Target, Marianos, Starbucks, boutique shopping, Stanton Park, schools, & more!