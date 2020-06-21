1314 W Roscoe St # G

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Great 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview! - Property Id: 289897
Great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom available in excellent Lakeview location! Features hardwood floors throughout, laundry in building, spacious layout. Street parking. Pets Welcome--ALL dog breeds accepted! Within walking distance to CTA Brown Line, restaurants, groceries, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289897
