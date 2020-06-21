All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1314 W Roscoe St # G

1314 West Roscoe Street · (847) 219-6809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1314 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1650 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available 07/01/20 Great 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview! - Property Id: 289897

Great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom available in excellent Lakeview location! Features hardwood floors throughout, laundry in building, spacious layout. Street parking. Pets Welcome--ALL dog breeds accepted! Within walking distance to CTA Brown Line, restaurants, groceries, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289897
Property Id 289897

(RLNE5816873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 W Roscoe St # G have any available units?
1314 W Roscoe St # G has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 W Roscoe St # G have?
Some of 1314 W Roscoe St # G's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 W Roscoe St # G currently offering any rent specials?
1314 W Roscoe St # G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 W Roscoe St # G pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 W Roscoe St # G is pet friendly.
Does 1314 W Roscoe St # G offer parking?
No, 1314 W Roscoe St # G does not offer parking.
Does 1314 W Roscoe St # G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 W Roscoe St # G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 W Roscoe St # G have a pool?
No, 1314 W Roscoe St # G does not have a pool.
Does 1314 W Roscoe St # G have accessible units?
No, 1314 W Roscoe St # G does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 W Roscoe St # G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 W Roscoe St # G has units with dishwashers.
