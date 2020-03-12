All apartments in Chicago
1307 NORTH SHORE

1307 West North Shore Avenue · (773) 644-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1307 West North Shore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath ~ In Unit Landry ~ Balcony ~ Cats Welcome with $150 fee Spacious and bright 2 bed / 1 bath in Rogers Park; just minutes from Loyola University and a short walk to the Lake Front, shopping, and restaurants! This unit offers 2 great size bedrooms, eat in kitchen, endless hardwood floors, gas fireplace, heated bathroom floors and large heated towel rack in the bathroom! Private balcony, private deck and in unit washer/dryer also included! Cats are welcome with pet fee.

VACANT UNIT CAN BE SHOWN FOR NOW AND MAY1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 NORTH SHORE have any available units?
1307 NORTH SHORE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 NORTH SHORE have?
Some of 1307 NORTH SHORE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 NORTH SHORE currently offering any rent specials?
1307 NORTH SHORE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 NORTH SHORE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 NORTH SHORE is pet friendly.
Does 1307 NORTH SHORE offer parking?
No, 1307 NORTH SHORE does not offer parking.
Does 1307 NORTH SHORE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 NORTH SHORE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 NORTH SHORE have a pool?
No, 1307 NORTH SHORE does not have a pool.
Does 1307 NORTH SHORE have accessible units?
No, 1307 NORTH SHORE does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 NORTH SHORE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 NORTH SHORE does not have units with dishwashers.
