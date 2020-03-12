1307 NORTH SHORE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath ~ In Unit Landry ~ Balcony ~ Cats Welcome with $150 fee Spacious and bright 2 bed / 1 bath in Rogers Park; just minutes from Loyola University and a short walk to the Lake Front, shopping, and restaurants! This unit offers 2 great size bedrooms, eat in kitchen, endless hardwood floors, gas fireplace, heated bathroom floors and large heated towel rack in the bathroom! Private balcony, private deck and in unit washer/dryer also included! Cats are welcome with pet fee.



VACANT UNIT CAN BE SHOWN FOR NOW AND MAY1