Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:57 PM

1305 South Michigan Avenue

1305 South Michigan Avenue · (312) 593-2424
Location

1305 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1808 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Beautifully appointed 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, plus Den with built-in Office perfect for 2 people working from home. Both Bedrooms have windows and fully enclosed. Stainless and Granite Kitchen, Diagonal Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Newer front loading washer & dryer in-unit, Upgraded Master Bath with Walk-in Shower. Newer carpet and Paint. All this and a stunning lake and city Views from wrap around private balcony. Building has 24 Hour Doorman and Fitness Center. Close to Everything: Shopping, Dinning, Lake, Loop, CTA, Trader Joe's, & Target. Heated Garage parking Available for an additional $100 Available Sept 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 South Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1305 South Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 South Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1305 South Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 South Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1305 South Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 South Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1305 South Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1305 South Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1305 South Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1305 South Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 South Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 South Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1305 South Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1305 South Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1305 South Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 South Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 South Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
