1305 South Michigan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage

Beautifully appointed 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, plus Den with built-in Office perfect for 2 people working from home. Both Bedrooms have windows and fully enclosed. Stainless and Granite Kitchen, Diagonal Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Newer front loading washer & dryer in-unit, Upgraded Master Bath with Walk-in Shower. Newer carpet and Paint. All this and a stunning lake and city Views from wrap around private balcony. Building has 24 Hour Doorman and Fitness Center. Close to Everything: Shopping, Dinning, Lake, Loop, CTA, Trader Joe's, & Target. Heated Garage parking Available for an additional $100 Available Sept 1st, 2020