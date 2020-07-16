All apartments in Chicago
1304 N Hoyne Ave 2

1304 North Hoyne Avenue · (312) 945-2989
Location

1304 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WICKER PARK - BEST DEAL! TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT - Property Id: 313763

Hey! Look at this great interiors!

2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH + DEN - Large open kitchen and living / dining room perfect for entertaining - Hardwood floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms - Coin laundry located in building - Pets allowed, dogs okay up to 100 lbs dog- Located in the Heart of Wicker Park, near great restaurants, amazing shopping and nightlife!

Property Id 313763

(RLNE5950560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 have any available units?
1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 have?
Some of 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 N Hoyne Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
