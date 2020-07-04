All apartments in Chicago
1255 N Greenview Ave

1255 North Greenview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1255 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
3 Level Coach House.Equal Bedrooms. In Unit Laun - Property Id: 301858

Spectacular Wicker Park/ Bucktown 3 level coach house! With 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 living rooms!! Hardwood floors through out, central air and heat, equal size carpeted bedrooms, large living room and dining room, great open kitchen with black appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinets, full size laundry in the unit, and very easy street parking. No security deposit, small processing fee instead and no pet fee/deposit.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301858
Property Id 301858

(RLNE5861265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

