1255 N Greenview Ave

Spectacular Wicker Park/ Bucktown 3 level coach house! With 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 living rooms!! Hardwood floors through out, central air and heat, equal size carpeted bedrooms, large living room and dining room, great open kitchen with black appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinets, full size laundry in the unit, and very easy street parking. No security deposit, small processing fee instead and no pet fee/deposit.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

