1250 North Lasalle

1250 N La Salle Dr · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1250 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Nestled in the heart of Old Town, you'll find exclusive amenities, modern and stunning floor plans, and prime location. Residents can kick back, grill in the outdoor grilling stations and entertain guests on the rooftop deck. If staying fit is a necessity, you'll love the convenience of the on-site fitness center. Within each apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, in-unit washer and dryer, and balcony. Refined kitchen finishes with stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash are offered in each spacious floor plan. Situated around the corner from the CTA Clark/Division red line, you'll also have access to Plum Market, CVS, and Walgreens just a short walk away. Plenty of restaurants are peppered throughout Wells St and Division for you to choose from. You'll also find city living balanced with ample green space and Chicago beaches, like North Ave and Oak Street Beach within a short walk. Felines and canines are welcome, although some breed and weight restrictions apply. Parking is available at an additional fee.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 North Lasalle have any available units?
1250 North Lasalle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 North Lasalle have?
Some of 1250 North Lasalle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 North Lasalle currently offering any rent specials?
1250 North Lasalle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 North Lasalle pet-friendly?
No, 1250 North Lasalle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1250 North Lasalle offer parking?
Yes, 1250 North Lasalle does offer parking.
Does 1250 North Lasalle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 North Lasalle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 North Lasalle have a pool?
No, 1250 North Lasalle does not have a pool.
Does 1250 North Lasalle have accessible units?
No, 1250 North Lasalle does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 North Lasalle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 North Lasalle has units with dishwashers.
