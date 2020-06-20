1250 North Lasalle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

Nestled in the heart of Old Town, you'll find exclusive amenities, modern and stunning floor plans, and prime location. Residents can kick back, grill in the outdoor grilling stations and entertain guests on the rooftop deck. If staying fit is a necessity, you'll love the convenience of the on-site fitness center. Within each apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, in-unit washer and dryer, and balcony. Refined kitchen finishes with stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash are offered in each spacious floor plan. Situated around the corner from the CTA Clark/Division red line, you'll also have access to Plum Market, CVS, and Walgreens just a short walk away. Plenty of restaurants are peppered throughout Wells St and Division for you to choose from. You'll also find city living balanced with ample green space and Chicago beaches, like North Ave and Oak Street Beach within a short walk. Felines and canines are welcome, although some breed and weight restrictions apply. Parking is available at an additional fee.



Terms: One year lease