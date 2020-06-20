1241 North Maplewood Avenue

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms duplex in great Chicago/West Town location. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, in-unit washer dryer, 2 separate living areas, and enclosed front garden patio. Central heating and cooling system. Walk to restaurants on division street and park. Available: Jun 15th 2020. $2,500/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact at 1241nmaplewood@gmail.com or 312-970-9714 to learn more.