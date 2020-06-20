All apartments in Chicago
1241 North Maplewood Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

1241 North Maplewood Avenue

1241 North Maplewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1241 North Maplewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms duplex in great Chicago/West Town location. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, in-unit washer dryer, 2 separate living areas, and enclosed front garden patio. Central heating and cooling system. Walk to restaurants on division street and park. Available: Jun 15th 2020. $2,500/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact at 1241nmaplewood@gmail.com or 312-970-9714 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 North Maplewood Avenue have any available units?
1241 North Maplewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 North Maplewood Avenue have?
Some of 1241 North Maplewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 North Maplewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1241 North Maplewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 North Maplewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 North Maplewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1241 North Maplewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1241 North Maplewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1241 North Maplewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 North Maplewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 North Maplewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1241 North Maplewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1241 North Maplewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1241 North Maplewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 North Maplewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 North Maplewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
