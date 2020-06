Amenities

ASAP! JR. 1BED IN IDEAL WEST LOOP!!! IN-W/D!!! - Property Id: 296654



INCREDIBLE WEST LOOP LIVING!

JR. 1BED, 1BATH LOFT!



LUX FINISHES

INCREDIBLY SPACIOUS PLAN!

Concrete Loft featuring 11 FOOT CEILINGS

EXPOSED PIPING

Stainless steel apps

Light cabinetry

QUARTZ countertops

Hardwood flooring

Carpet in the bedroom

Fabulous closet space

Full-size in-unit W/D



AMENITIES

24/7 Fitness Center with Cardio+Free weights

Bar and Lounge Area

Close to Union Park Festivals

Complimentary Heated Bike Storage

Historic Loft Building with Green Design

Indoor Heated Garage Parking available for an additional cost!

Private Media Room

Rooftop Sky Club with Stunning Views, Outdoor Lounge Pool Table and Bar

PET-FRIENDLY!

PLUS SO MUCH MORE!

SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS AT YOUR DOORSTEP DOWN LAKE ST+RANDOLPH ST!

EASY ACCESS TO MORGAN PINK/GREEN LINE AND GRAND BLUE LINE TRAINS.

SUPER CLOSE TO 90/94 EXPRESSWAY!



