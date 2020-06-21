All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:45 PM

1236 West Oakdale Avenue

1236 West Oakdale Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1909366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1236 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
dogs allowed
Beautiful New Construction 4 Bed/3 Bath in Lakeview!
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo quality unit in Lakeview. Features hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, fireplace. 1 parking space included. Cats welcome. Short walk to Wellington Brown line. Steps to restaurants, shopping and nightlife. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 West Oakdale Avenue have any available units?
1236 West Oakdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 West Oakdale Avenue have?
Some of 1236 West Oakdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 West Oakdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1236 West Oakdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 West Oakdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 West Oakdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1236 West Oakdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1236 West Oakdale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1236 West Oakdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 West Oakdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 West Oakdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1236 West Oakdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1236 West Oakdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1236 West Oakdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 West Oakdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 West Oakdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
