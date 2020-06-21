1236 West Oakdale Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful New Construction 4 Bed/3 Bath in Lakeview!
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo quality unit in Lakeview. Features hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, fireplace. 1 parking space included. Cats welcome. Short walk to Wellington Brown line. Steps to restaurants, shopping and nightlife. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Amenities:
Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
