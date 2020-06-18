All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1234 South Michigan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1234 South Michigan
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:02 AM

1234 South Michigan

1234 South Michigan Avenue · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1234 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Floor to ceiling windows -Laundry In-Building -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Controlled Heat and Air Building Amenities -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 South Michigan have any available units?
1234 South Michigan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 South Michigan have?
Some of 1234 South Michigan's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 South Michigan currently offering any rent specials?
1234 South Michigan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 South Michigan pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 South Michigan is pet friendly.
Does 1234 South Michigan offer parking?
Yes, 1234 South Michigan does offer parking.
Does 1234 South Michigan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 South Michigan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 South Michigan have a pool?
No, 1234 South Michigan does not have a pool.
Does 1234 South Michigan have accessible units?
No, 1234 South Michigan does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 South Michigan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 South Michigan has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1234 South Michigan?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Grand Plaza
540 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
River North Park Apartments
320 W Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60654
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity