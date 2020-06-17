1232 W Jarvis Ave

Amenities
Renovated Rogers Park 1 Bed, Steps from the Lake! - Property Id: 271492
Spacious, bright, renovated unit features: renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher and microwave, dining area, high ceilings, abundant natural light, and private lakefront garden. On-site laundry and heat included.
Leopoldo Gutierrez
Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271492
Property Id 271492
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5819253)