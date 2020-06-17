All apartments in Chicago
1232 W Jarvis Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1232 W Jarvis Ave

1232 West Jarvis Avenue · (786) 622-6882
Location

1232 West Jarvis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated Rogers Park 1 Bed, Steps from the Lake! - Property Id: 271492

Spacious, bright, renovated unit features: renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher and microwave, dining area, high ceilings, abundant natural light, and private lakefront garden. On-site laundry and heat included.

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271492
Property Id 271492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 W Jarvis Ave have any available units?
1232 W Jarvis Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 W Jarvis Ave have?
Some of 1232 W Jarvis Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 W Jarvis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1232 W Jarvis Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 W Jarvis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1232 W Jarvis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1232 W Jarvis Ave offer parking?
No, 1232 W Jarvis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1232 W Jarvis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 W Jarvis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 W Jarvis Ave have a pool?
No, 1232 W Jarvis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1232 W Jarvis Ave have accessible units?
No, 1232 W Jarvis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 W Jarvis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 W Jarvis Ave has units with dishwashers.
