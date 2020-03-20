All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1231 W Chase Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1231 W Chase Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1231 W Chase Ave

1231 West Chase Avenue · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1231 West Chase Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Chase Avenue - Property Id: 238346

Welcome to W Chase Avenue!

*New Kitchen
*Online Rent Payment
*Bilingual Staff

Heat: Included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.

LX Realty - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238346
Property Id 238346

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5804479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 W Chase Ave have any available units?
1231 W Chase Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 W Chase Ave have?
Some of 1231 W Chase Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 W Chase Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1231 W Chase Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 W Chase Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 W Chase Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1231 W Chase Ave offer parking?
No, 1231 W Chase Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1231 W Chase Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 W Chase Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 W Chase Ave have a pool?
No, 1231 W Chase Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1231 W Chase Ave have accessible units?
No, 1231 W Chase Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 W Chase Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 W Chase Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1231 W Chase Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5487 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60649
5233-37 S Greenwood
5237 South Greenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Columbus Plaza
233 E Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
5401-5403 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5401 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
State & Chestnut
845 N State St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity