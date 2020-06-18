1230 Huron

Amenities

Spacious, contemporary three bedroom plus huge den/family room, 2 full bath duplex in hot River West! This gorgeous unit features central air, hardwood floors, open Eurostyle kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas oven/range, fridge, open living and dining rooms, tall ceilings, huge den, large bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, two fireplaces, private deck and patio, and parking included! Short walk to the Chicago Ave. Blue Line, minutes to 90/94! Dogs OK, no cats, please. Short distance to West Loop, the Gold Coast and Wicker Park! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease