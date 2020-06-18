All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

1230 Huron

1230 W Huron St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1230 W Huron St, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious, contemporary three bedroom plus huge den/family room, 2 full bath duplex in hot River West! This gorgeous unit features central air, hardwood floors, open Eurostyle kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas oven/range, fridge, open living and dining rooms, tall ceilings, huge den, large bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, two fireplaces, private deck and patio, and parking included! Short walk to the Chicago Ave. Blue Line, minutes to 90/94! Dogs OK, no cats, please. Short distance to West Loop, the Gold Coast and Wicker Park! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Huron have any available units?
1230 Huron has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 Huron have?
Some of 1230 Huron's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Huron currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Huron isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Huron pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 Huron is pet friendly.
Does 1230 Huron offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Huron does offer parking.
Does 1230 Huron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Huron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Huron have a pool?
No, 1230 Huron does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Huron have accessible units?
No, 1230 Huron does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Huron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Huron has units with dishwashers.
