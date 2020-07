Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1B/1B Unit w/ Outdoor Space @ 1226 N Greenview (Wicker Park) Available Now Unit Features Spacious Living Room Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Laundry in Unit Rehabbed Bathroom w/ Large Shower Great Closet Space Amazing location! Situated on a quiet residential street in heart of Wicker Park 1.5 Blocks to Division Bus Stop 3 Blocks to Blue Line Stop Very Close to Highway- perfect for commuters! Steps from popular dining, entertainment, shops, grocery store and more! No security deposit required Pet Friendly (no restrictions) Professionally Managed Please text Nick at Mo2 Properties (224) 387-9111 for showings



Terms: One year lease