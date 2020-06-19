All apartments in Chicago
1224 West Van Buren Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:35 PM

1224 West Van Buren Street

1224 West Van Buren Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1224 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
HIGH CEILINGS and OAK FLOORS welcome you into this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Loft Unit with GARAGE PARKING in WEST LOOP. One of a few two-bed units in building with EXTRA HALF BATH. First, you will notice the EXPOSED DUCT-WORK that really gives you the open loft feel. Second bedroom offers a GENEROUS CLOSET and one full wall separating the master bedroom. Master Bedroom has TWO LARGE CLOSETS to provide plenty of storage. En-Suite bath has wall to wall mirror with CUSTOM DOUBLE VANITY. Enter into the main living area where you will find the HALF BATH AND LAUNDRY CLOSET. Cozy up in front of the FIREPLACE or watch the sunset from the BALCONY. UPGRADED CABINETRY in kitchen and GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, and PANTRY for extra storage. Walk to UIC, Blue line, 126 bus, QUICK ACCESS TO 290, and all that the West Loop has to offer. Amenities include DOORMAN, FITNESS ROOM, COMMON ROOFTOP DECK, PARTY ROOM, BIKE ROOM, and CHILD PLAYROOM. Video of unit available upon request. Unit is vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 West Van Buren Street have any available units?
1224 West Van Buren Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 West Van Buren Street have?
Some of 1224 West Van Buren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 West Van Buren Street currently offering any rent specials?
1224 West Van Buren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 West Van Buren Street pet-friendly?
No, 1224 West Van Buren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1224 West Van Buren Street offer parking?
Yes, 1224 West Van Buren Street does offer parking.
Does 1224 West Van Buren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 West Van Buren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 West Van Buren Street have a pool?
No, 1224 West Van Buren Street does not have a pool.
Does 1224 West Van Buren Street have accessible units?
No, 1224 West Van Buren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 West Van Buren Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 West Van Buren Street has units with dishwashers.
