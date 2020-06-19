1224 West Van Buren Street

Amenities

HIGH CEILINGS and OAK FLOORS welcome you into this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Loft Unit with GARAGE PARKING in WEST LOOP. One of a few two-bed units in building with EXTRA HALF BATH. First, you will notice the EXPOSED DUCT-WORK that really gives you the open loft feel. Second bedroom offers a GENEROUS CLOSET and one full wall separating the master bedroom. Master Bedroom has TWO LARGE CLOSETS to provide plenty of storage. En-Suite bath has wall to wall mirror with CUSTOM DOUBLE VANITY. Enter into the main living area where you will find the HALF BATH AND LAUNDRY CLOSET. Cozy up in front of the FIREPLACE or watch the sunset from the BALCONY. UPGRADED CABINETRY in kitchen and GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, and PANTRY for extra storage. Walk to UIC, Blue line, 126 bus, QUICK ACCESS TO 290, and all that the West Loop has to offer. Amenities include DOORMAN, FITNESS ROOM, COMMON ROOFTOP DECK, PARTY ROOM, BIKE ROOM, and CHILD PLAYROOM. Video of unit available upon request. Unit is vacant.