122 South Aberdeen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Top of the line luxury from Belgravia in the heart of West Loop! This corner unit features 3 beds, 3 baths, a custom built office niche & your own private elevator that opens right into your condo! 2000 SF of sprawling living space on one floor, modern yet elegant designer finishes, soaring 11' ceilings, wide plank designer flooring, floor to ceiling windows, integrated lighting, customized roll out shades throughout, & two huge balconies! Kitchen features a massive open layout w/ gorgeous Italian cabinetry, stone counters, marble backsplash, breakfast bar & premium Fisher & Paykel appliances. The enormous, sun-filled master bedroom includes an abundance of windows, a spa like master bath w/ quartz counters, dual vanity & custom Italian Cabinetry. All bedrooms have custom walk in closets offering ample space for storage & organization. Owner has done a ton of upgrades & improvements, the unit is absolutely stunning! Location is unbeatable, walk to everything the West Loop has to offer all while being in Skinner School District! Super rare unit, make it yours today!