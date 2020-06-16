All apartments in Chicago
122 South Aberdeen Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:17 AM

122 South Aberdeen Street

122 S Aberdeen St · (847) 322-8827
Location

122 S Aberdeen St, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5N · Avail. now

$5,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Top of the line luxury from Belgravia in the heart of West Loop! This corner unit features 3 beds, 3 baths, a custom built office niche & your own private elevator that opens right into your condo! 2000 SF of sprawling living space on one floor, modern yet elegant designer finishes, soaring 11' ceilings, wide plank designer flooring, floor to ceiling windows, integrated lighting, customized roll out shades throughout, & two huge balconies! Kitchen features a massive open layout w/ gorgeous Italian cabinetry, stone counters, marble backsplash, breakfast bar & premium Fisher & Paykel appliances. The enormous, sun-filled master bedroom includes an abundance of windows, a spa like master bath w/ quartz counters, dual vanity & custom Italian Cabinetry. All bedrooms have custom walk in closets offering ample space for storage & organization. Owner has done a ton of upgrades & improvements, the unit is absolutely stunning! Location is unbeatable, walk to everything the West Loop has to offer all while being in Skinner School District! Super rare unit, make it yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 South Aberdeen Street have any available units?
122 South Aberdeen Street has a unit available for $5,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 South Aberdeen Street have?
Some of 122 South Aberdeen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 South Aberdeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 South Aberdeen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 South Aberdeen Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 South Aberdeen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 122 South Aberdeen Street offer parking?
Yes, 122 South Aberdeen Street does offer parking.
Does 122 South Aberdeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 South Aberdeen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 South Aberdeen Street have a pool?
No, 122 South Aberdeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 South Aberdeen Street have accessible units?
No, 122 South Aberdeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 South Aberdeen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 South Aberdeen Street has units with dishwashers.
