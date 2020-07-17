1218 W Waveland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Red 2 Blocks, Wrigley 3 Blocks DW. In unit W/D. - Property Id: 302225



Take a look at this great rehabbed unit available in the heart of Wrigleyville. Features include updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), remodeled bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit. Just 2 blocks to the Red Line, 3 blocks to Wrigley Field. Cats are welcome.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302225

Property Id 302225



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5865560)