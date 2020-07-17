All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1218 W Waveland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1218 W Waveland Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1218 W Waveland Ave

1218 West Waveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1218 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Red 2 Blocks, Wrigley 3 Blocks DW. In unit W/D. - Property Id: 302225

Take a look at this great rehabbed unit available in the heart of Wrigleyville. Features include updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), remodeled bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit. Just 2 blocks to the Red Line, 3 blocks to Wrigley Field. Cats are welcome.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302225
Property Id 302225

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 W Waveland Ave have any available units?
1218 W Waveland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 W Waveland Ave have?
Some of 1218 W Waveland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 W Waveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1218 W Waveland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 W Waveland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 W Waveland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1218 W Waveland Ave offer parking?
No, 1218 W Waveland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1218 W Waveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 W Waveland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 W Waveland Ave have a pool?
No, 1218 W Waveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1218 W Waveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1218 W Waveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 W Waveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 W Waveland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

617 West Melrose St. Apt.
617 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
North Water
340 E North Water St
Chicago, IL 60611
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
5011 W Maypole Ave
5011 W Maypole Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
3338 North Sheffield Ave. Apt.
3338 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Irving Park
725 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College