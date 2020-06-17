All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1212 W Leland Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1212 W Leland Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1212 W Leland Ave 2

1212 West Leland Avenue · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1212 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See Beautiful 2BR Just Steps to Wrigley Field - Property Id: 200351

This incredible 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, dishwasher, large bedrooms with good closet space, marble tile bathroom, in-unit laundry. Prime location just West of Wrigley Field! Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200351
Property Id 200351

(RLNE5824736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 W Leland Ave 2 have any available units?
1212 W Leland Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 W Leland Ave 2 have?
Some of 1212 W Leland Ave 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 W Leland Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1212 W Leland Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 W Leland Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 W Leland Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1212 W Leland Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1212 W Leland Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1212 W Leland Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 W Leland Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 W Leland Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1212 W Leland Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1212 W Leland Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1212 W Leland Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 W Leland Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 W Leland Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1212 W Leland Ave 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3252 N Lakewood
3252 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
2876-90 North Clark
2876 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
Irving Courts by Reside
718 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity