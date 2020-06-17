1212 W Leland Ave 2

Amenities
Must See Beautiful 2BR Just Steps to Wrigley Field - Property Id: 200351
This incredible 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, dishwasher, large bedrooms with good closet space, marble tile bathroom, in-unit laundry. Prime location just West of Wrigley Field! Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200351
Property Id 200351
(RLNE5824736)