1211 South Prairie Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage valet service

Beautiful residence with panoramic views of the Lake Michigan, Grant Park, Harbors & Museum Campus from every room in this 3br, 3bth corner condo. Open floorplan with living rm, dining rm and kitchen having sensational views and opening to the balcony. Hardwood floors, marble baths, granite & stainless kitchen with great counter and cabinet space incl. pantry cabinet. Master bedroom features luxurious bedding, fabulous lake view, and professionally organized walk-in closet. The marble master bath features a double vanity, walk-in shower and soaking tub. The other two bedrooms face NW and SW with walk-in closets and lovely bathrooms. Amenities incl. indoor/outdoor pools, exercise room, grill deck, huge party rm with full kitchen, lovely cafe and valet cleaners, just a short walk to two grocery stores, restaurants and shops. Easy access to expressways and public trans. Home is available fully furnished including linens, kitchen items. Rent includes all furnishings and tandem parking. Available fully furnished only.