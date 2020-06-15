All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:01 AM

1211 South Prairie Avenue

1211 South Prairie Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

1211 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
valet service
Beautiful residence with panoramic views of the Lake Michigan, Grant Park, Harbors & Museum Campus from every room in this 3br, 3bth corner condo. Open floorplan with living rm, dining rm and kitchen having sensational views and opening to the balcony. Hardwood floors, marble baths, granite & stainless kitchen with great counter and cabinet space incl. pantry cabinet. Master bedroom features luxurious bedding, fabulous lake view, and professionally organized walk-in closet. The marble master bath features a double vanity, walk-in shower and soaking tub. The other two bedrooms face NW and SW with walk-in closets and lovely bathrooms. Amenities incl. indoor/outdoor pools, exercise room, grill deck, huge party rm with full kitchen, lovely cafe and valet cleaners, just a short walk to two grocery stores, restaurants and shops. Easy access to expressways and public trans. Home is available fully furnished including linens, kitchen items. Rent includes all furnishings and tandem parking. Available fully furnished only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 South Prairie Avenue have any available units?
1211 South Prairie Avenue has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 South Prairie Avenue have?
Some of 1211 South Prairie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 South Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1211 South Prairie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 South Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1211 South Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1211 South Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1211 South Prairie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1211 South Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 South Prairie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 South Prairie Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1211 South Prairie Avenue has a pool.
Does 1211 South Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1211 South Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 South Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 South Prairie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
