Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:02 AM

121 West Wacker

121 W Wacker Dr · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
media room
Named after the elevated train tracks that "loop" around the heart of downtown Chicago, you'll find this neighborhood bustling with professionals of all ages throughout the week. Being a busy part of town and truly giving off that hustle and bustle feeling associated with all major cities, The Loop is littered with historic landmarks and popular hot spots such as Millennium Park, The Bean, Chicago Athletic Club, The Art Institute of Chicago, and so much more! The Loop is also an ideal date spot in the city as this neighborhood is home to Chicago's Theatre District. Being in the heart of the city means you'll never run out of things to do and places to see! Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Huge Windows with City, River and Lake Views -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Indoor Theater -Outdoor Kitchen/Dining Area -Private Co-working Spaces -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Indoor Equinox-Inspired Fitness Club, Free to Residents -Large Indoor Swimming Pool and Hot Tub Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 West Wacker have any available units?
121 West Wacker has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 West Wacker have?
Some of 121 West Wacker's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 West Wacker currently offering any rent specials?
121 West Wacker isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 West Wacker pet-friendly?
No, 121 West Wacker is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 121 West Wacker offer parking?
Yes, 121 West Wacker does offer parking.
Does 121 West Wacker have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 West Wacker offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 West Wacker have a pool?
Yes, 121 West Wacker has a pool.
Does 121 West Wacker have accessible units?
No, 121 West Wacker does not have accessible units.
Does 121 West Wacker have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 West Wacker does not have units with dishwashers.
