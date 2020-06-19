All apartments in Chicago
1207 S Michigan Ave 1

1207 South Michigan Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

1207 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
doorman
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
bike storage
internet access
Unit 1 Available 07/17/20 1207 S MICHIGAN AVE, #1 - Property Id: 297767

2 Bedroom in South Loop at 1212 S MICHIGAN
Park Michigan high-rise apartments located at 1212 S. Michigan Ave. is the new-age luxury living experience within reach. Enhanced living and design makes coming home a pleasure. Light-filled apartments boast custom details in the downtown Chicago experience. Each spacious apartment caters to a variety of needs and views of Michigan Avenue, Lake Michigan and Downtown Chicago. *Photos might be of similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change*

Amenities:
Doorman, Health Club, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Roof Deck, Receiving Room, Business Center, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297767
Property Id 297767

(RLNE5865250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 have any available units?
1207 S Michigan Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 have?
Some of 1207 S Michigan Ave 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1207 S Michigan Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
