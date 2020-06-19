Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly doorman business center

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center doorman bike storage internet access

Unit 1 Available 07/17/20 1207 S MICHIGAN AVE, #1 - Property Id: 297767



2 Bedroom in South Loop at 1212 S MICHIGAN

Park Michigan high-rise apartments located at 1212 S. Michigan Ave. is the new-age luxury living experience within reach. Enhanced living and design makes coming home a pleasure. Light-filled apartments boast custom details in the downtown Chicago experience. Each spacious apartment caters to a variety of needs and views of Michigan Avenue, Lake Michigan and Downtown Chicago. *Photos might be of similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change*



Amenities:

Doorman, Health Club, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Roof Deck, Receiving Room, Business Center, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297767

Property Id 297767



(RLNE5865250)