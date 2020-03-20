All apartments in Chicago
1200 West Monroe St

1200 West Monroe Street · (630) 670-8611
Location

1200 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Available 08/01/20 West Loop 2 bds + den, 2 ba - Property Id: 40203

West Loop Condo - 2 bedrooms + den (currently converted as baby room) + 2 bathrooms. Boasting a split & open floor plan. Condo features an oversized balcony (5' x 25'). Tons of sun-light. Apartment near several parks, public transportation, restaurants, bars, day-cares, etc. Building now equipped with fiber optic lines. Building has 24-hour door person and security cameras.

Master Bed/Bath: room gets ample amount of sun-light with walk-thru closet into the bathroom (double vanity), tub and standing shower.

Guest Room: room has two sets of closets and enough space to fit full size bed, dresser & night stand.

Den: this room is a plus - can easily convert into an office or baby's room.

Balcony: large south/east facing balcony. Ample amount of space for entertaining.
Parking: 1 space is included in rental price; 2nd spot can be rented for additional cost.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40203
Property Id 40203

(RLNE5839561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 West Monroe St have any available units?
1200 West Monroe St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 West Monroe St have?
Some of 1200 West Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 West Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
1200 West Monroe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 West Monroe St pet-friendly?
No, 1200 West Monroe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1200 West Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 1200 West Monroe St does offer parking.
Does 1200 West Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 West Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 West Monroe St have a pool?
No, 1200 West Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 1200 West Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 1200 West Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 West Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 West Monroe St has units with dishwashers.
