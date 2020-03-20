1200 West Monroe St

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 West Loop 2 bds + den, 2 ba - Property Id: 40203



West Loop Condo - 2 bedrooms + den (currently converted as baby room) + 2 bathrooms. Boasting a split & open floor plan. Condo features an oversized balcony (5' x 25'). Tons of sun-light. Apartment near several parks, public transportation, restaurants, bars, day-cares, etc. Building now equipped with fiber optic lines. Building has 24-hour door person and security cameras.



Master Bed/Bath: room gets ample amount of sun-light with walk-thru closet into the bathroom (double vanity), tub and standing shower.



Guest Room: room has two sets of closets and enough space to fit full size bed, dresser & night stand.



Den: this room is a plus - can easily convert into an office or baby's room.



Balcony: large south/east facing balcony. Ample amount of space for entertaining.

Parking: 1 space is included in rental price; 2nd spot can be rented for additional cost.



