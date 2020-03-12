1200 N LaSalle Dr

Amenities
Available 07/08/20 LUX Old Tow 1bed! Short Term - Balcony, Gorg View! - Property Id: 292737
Luxury Old Town corner 1bed - incredible location!! Steps to everything Chicago has to offer. Restaurants, night life, shops, Red Line, groceries, and more!
Sublet that from July 8th to October 11th with the option to renew.
Stunning kitchen with elegant quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and island range
Functional and spacious floor plan
Massive floor to ceiling windows with gorgeous view
Hardwood through the unit, no carpet!
Nest thermostat
Private balcony
Full amenity building!!
SUN TERRACE WITH CABANAS
OUTDOOR POOL AND SPA
OUTDOOR GRILLS WITH INTIMATE SEATING AREAS
FITNESS CLUB WITH YOGA STUDIO
RESIDENT LOUNGE WITH DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
BUSINESS CENTER AND CONFERENCE ROOM WITH PRESENTATION SCREEN
STATE-OF-THE-ART SCREENING TV WITH SURROUND SOUND
EXPANSIVE DOG RUN
24-HOUR CONCIERGE
SECURED ACCESS RESIDENT PARKING GARAGE
SMOKE-FREE COMMUNITY
EV CHARGING STATIONS
Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292737
Property Id 292737
(RLNE5828312)