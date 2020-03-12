1200 N LaSalle Dr

Amenities

Available 07/08/20 LUX Old Tow 1bed! Short Term - Balcony, Gorg View! - Property Id: 292737



Luxury Old Town corner 1bed - incredible location!! Steps to everything Chicago has to offer. Restaurants, night life, shops, Red Line, groceries, and more!



Sublet that from July 8th to October 11th with the option to renew.



Stunning kitchen with elegant quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and island range

Functional and spacious floor plan

Massive floor to ceiling windows with gorgeous view

Hardwood through the unit, no carpet!

Nest thermostat

Private balcony



Full amenity building!!

SUN TERRACE WITH CABANAS

OUTDOOR POOL AND SPA

OUTDOOR GRILLS WITH INTIMATE SEATING AREAS

FITNESS CLUB WITH YOGA STUDIO

RESIDENT LOUNGE WITH DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN

BUSINESS CENTER AND CONFERENCE ROOM WITH PRESENTATION SCREEN

STATE-OF-THE-ART SCREENING TV WITH SURROUND SOUND

EXPANSIVE DOG RUN

24-HOUR CONCIERGE

SECURED ACCESS RESIDENT PARKING GARAGE

SMOKE-FREE COMMUNITY

EV CHARGING STATIONS



