All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1200 N LaSalle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1200 N LaSalle Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1200 N LaSalle Dr

1200 N La Salle Dr · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1200 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2750 · Avail. Jul 8

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Available 07/08/20 LUX Old Tow 1bed! Short Term - Balcony, Gorg View! - Property Id: 292737

Luxury Old Town corner 1bed - incredible location!! Steps to everything Chicago has to offer. Restaurants, night life, shops, Red Line, groceries, and more!

Sublet that from July 8th to October 11th with the option to renew.

Stunning kitchen with elegant quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and island range
Functional and spacious floor plan
Massive floor to ceiling windows with gorgeous view
Hardwood through the unit, no carpet!
Nest thermostat
Private balcony

Full amenity building!!
SUN TERRACE WITH CABANAS
OUTDOOR POOL AND SPA
OUTDOOR GRILLS WITH INTIMATE SEATING AREAS
FITNESS CLUB WITH YOGA STUDIO
RESIDENT LOUNGE WITH DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
BUSINESS CENTER AND CONFERENCE ROOM WITH PRESENTATION SCREEN
STATE-OF-THE-ART SCREENING TV WITH SURROUND SOUND
EXPANSIVE DOG RUN
24-HOUR CONCIERGE
SECURED ACCESS RESIDENT PARKING GARAGE
SMOKE-FREE COMMUNITY
EV CHARGING STATIONS

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292737
Property Id 292737

(RLNE5828312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 N LaSalle Dr have any available units?
1200 N LaSalle Dr has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 N LaSalle Dr have?
Some of 1200 N LaSalle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 N LaSalle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1200 N LaSalle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 N LaSalle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 N LaSalle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1200 N LaSalle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1200 N LaSalle Dr does offer parking.
Does 1200 N LaSalle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 N LaSalle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 N LaSalle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1200 N LaSalle Dr has a pool.
Does 1200 N LaSalle Dr have accessible units?
No, 1200 N LaSalle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 N LaSalle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 N LaSalle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1200 N LaSalle Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
Wolcott Court Apartments
4810 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl
Chicago, IL 60653
8155 S Ingleside Ave
8155 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
1101 E. Hyde Park Boulevard
1101 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity