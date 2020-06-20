120 West Chestnut

Amenities

FLOORPLAN A4 | TIER 04 | 1 BED | 1 BATH | HARDWOOD FLOORING | LARGE WINDOWS & LOTS OF LIGHT | AMAZING VIEWS | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | WEST SUNSET VIEWS| 770 SQ FT Features Sunset West Views, spacious bedroom & living room area, great storage space and a huge chef's island that is perfect for entertaining. APARTMENT FINISHES: Heat and A/C Included Gourmet Kitchens Washer/Dryer In Unit Garage Parking Hardwood Flooring Available Stainless Steel Available High Speed Internet Access Available Abundant Closet Space Recycling Included Built-In Microwave Ideally located at the border of River North and the Gold Coast and on a tree-lined street near coffee shops and the nightlife of Rush/Division St. and Michigan Avenue. Every apartment features spacious floor plan, walk-in closets, in unit washer/dryer and open kitchen with abundant space and spectacular city views. SHOWCASE AMENITIES: 24 hour Internet Cafe 36th Floor Club Room and Rooftop Sun Deck Best city views in Downtown Chicago Pet friendly with private dog park 100% walk score Newly Renovated Apartments ready for move in COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Cats and Dogs under 40 lbs Welcome 24-Hour Professional Fitness Center Roof Top Sun Deck Easy Access to Local Expressways Easy Access to Public Transportation Planned Social Activities Close to Restaurants and Shopping 24-HourDoor Attendant 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Dry Cleaning Pick-Up/Drop-Off On-Site ATM Machine Bicycle Storage Area *Applicable Fees: $55 Application Fee per Adult over 18, Business Application $100, Administration Fee $400 Reserved Parking: Outdoor - $205, Indoor Partially Covered - $215, Indoor - $265, Indoor Premium, $280, Tandem, $365. **One Time $25 Garage Remote Fee Utility Fees: Water, Sewage and Trash Monthly Studio - $18, 1 Bed $28, 2 Bed $33, 3 Bed - $38 Tenant Responsible for Electric, Cable/Internet Fees: Dog $500 each, Cat $250 each / Dog specific floors 40 Pound Weight limit, 2 pets maximum per apartment. Breed Restrictions: Rottweiler, Chow Chow, German Shepherd, Pit Bull or American Staffordshire Terrier breeds, Doberman Pinschers, Alaskan Malamute, Dalmatians, Persa Canario, Chinese Shar-Pei, Siberian Husky, Akita or mixes with any of these breeds is prohibited. All pets are subject to a pet interview and Manager's authorization prior to approval of the rental application.



Terms: One year lease