All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 120 West Chestnut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
120 West Chestnut
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:02 AM

120 West Chestnut

120 West Chestnut Street · (630) 247-9907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

120 West Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,502

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
FLOORPLAN A4 | TIER 04 | 1 BED | 1 BATH | HARDWOOD FLOORING | LARGE WINDOWS & LOTS OF LIGHT | AMAZING VIEWS | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | WEST SUNSET VIEWS| 770 SQ FT Features Sunset West Views, spacious bedroom & living room area, great storage space and a huge chef's island that is perfect for entertaining. APARTMENT FINISHES: Heat and A/C Included Gourmet Kitchens Washer/Dryer In Unit Garage Parking Hardwood Flooring Available Stainless Steel Available High Speed Internet Access Available Abundant Closet Space Recycling Included Built-In Microwave Ideally located at the border of River North and the Gold Coast and on a tree-lined street near coffee shops and the nightlife of Rush/Division St. and Michigan Avenue. Every apartment features spacious floor plan, walk-in closets, in unit washer/dryer and open kitchen with abundant space and spectacular city views. SHOWCASE AMENITIES: 24 hour Internet Cafe 36th Floor Club Room and Rooftop Sun Deck Best city views in Downtown Chicago Pet friendly with private dog park 100% walk score Newly Renovated Apartments ready for move in COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Cats and Dogs under 40 lbs Welcome 24-Hour Professional Fitness Center Roof Top Sun Deck Easy Access to Local Expressways Easy Access to Public Transportation Planned Social Activities Close to Restaurants and Shopping 24-HourDoor Attendant 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Dry Cleaning Pick-Up/Drop-Off On-Site ATM Machine Bicycle Storage Area *Applicable Fees: $55 Application Fee per Adult over 18, Business Application $100, Administration Fee $400 Reserved Parking: Outdoor - $205, Indoor Partially Covered - $215, Indoor - $265, Indoor Premium, $280, Tandem, $365. **One Time $25 Garage Remote Fee Utility Fees: Water, Sewage and Trash Monthly Studio - $18, 1 Bed $28, 2 Bed $33, 3 Bed - $38 Tenant Responsible for Electric, Cable/Internet Fees: Dog $500 each, Cat $250 each / Dog specific floors 40 Pound Weight limit, 2 pets maximum per apartment. Breed Restrictions: Rottweiler, Chow Chow, German Shepherd, Pit Bull or American Staffordshire Terrier breeds, Doberman Pinschers, Alaskan Malamute, Dalmatians, Persa Canario, Chinese Shar-Pei, Siberian Husky, Akita or mixes with any of these breeds is prohibited. All pets are subject to a pet interview and Manager's authorization prior to approval of the rental application.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 West Chestnut have any available units?
120 West Chestnut has a unit available for $2,502 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 West Chestnut have?
Some of 120 West Chestnut's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 West Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
120 West Chestnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 West Chestnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 West Chestnut is pet friendly.
Does 120 West Chestnut offer parking?
Yes, 120 West Chestnut does offer parking.
Does 120 West Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 West Chestnut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 West Chestnut have a pool?
Yes, 120 West Chestnut has a pool.
Does 120 West Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 120 West Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 120 West Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 West Chestnut has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 120 West Chestnut?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St
Chicago, IL 60611
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60642
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive
Chicago, IL 60637
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60653
3338 North Sheffield Ave. Apt.
3338 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity