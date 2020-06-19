119 N Peoria

Amenities

FLOORPLAN: C | TIMBER & BRICK LOFT | REAL ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS | VAULTED CEILINGS | EXPOSED DUCTWORK | 1680 SQ FT Paying homage to the West Loop neighborhood s roots with its vintage charm, boutique size and loft-style amenities. Here, you will find exposed brick and beam, open floor plans, high ceilings and hardwood floors. These boutique-finishes and features are rare in the sea of new and shiny high-rises. Come live in a piece of Chicago s industrial past, but with all of today s essentials. From apartment finishes to it's location surrounded by restaurants, retailers and nightlife, this West Loop gem is sure to shine. The apartments photos shown are representations of apartments in our building but may not be the exact apartment that you rent. LUXURY LOFT FEATURES & FINISHES: Air Conditioning Efficient Appliances Gas Range Hardwood Floors High Ceilings In-Unit Washer-Dryer Large Closets Central Heat COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Historic Building Public Transportation 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance 24/7 Reside Concierge Services Close to Public Transportation Controlled Access Entrance Referral Program Resident Rewards Program Smoke-Free Community Sky Deck PET POLICY: Pets - Max 2 allowed Comments: Cats and Dogs Welcome. Breed restrictions. Max of 2 pets per home. Cats - 2 allowed, One time Fee $250.00 Comments: Pet fee is per pet. Dogs - 2 allowed, One time Fee $350.00, Rent $30.00 Comments: Pet fee and rent are per pet.



Terms: One year lease