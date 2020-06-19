All apartments in Chicago
119 N Peoria
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:27 AM

119 N Peoria

119 North Peoria Street · (630) 247-9907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 North Peoria Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
FLOORPLAN: C | TIMBER & BRICK LOFT | REAL ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS | VAULTED CEILINGS | EXPOSED DUCTWORK | 1680 SQ FT Paying homage to the West Loop neighborhood s roots with its vintage charm, boutique size and loft-style amenities. Here, you will find exposed brick and beam, open floor plans, high ceilings and hardwood floors. These boutique-finishes and features are rare in the sea of new and shiny high-rises. Come live in a piece of Chicago s industrial past, but with all of today s essentials. From apartment finishes to it's location surrounded by restaurants, retailers and nightlife, this West Loop gem is sure to shine. The apartments photos shown are representations of apartments in our building but may not be the exact apartment that you rent. LUXURY LOFT FEATURES & FINISHES: Air Conditioning Efficient Appliances Gas Range Hardwood Floors High Ceilings In-Unit Washer-Dryer Large Closets Central Heat COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Historic Building Public Transportation 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance 24/7 Reside Concierge Services Close to Public Transportation Controlled Access Entrance Referral Program Resident Rewards Program Smoke-Free Community Sky Deck PET POLICY: Pets - Max 2 allowed Comments: Cats and Dogs Welcome. Breed restrictions. Max of 2 pets per home. Cats - 2 allowed, One time Fee $250.00 Comments: Pet fee is per pet. Dogs - 2 allowed, One time Fee $350.00, Rent $30.00 Comments: Pet fee and rent are per pet.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 N Peoria have any available units?
119 N Peoria has a unit available for $3,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 N Peoria have?
Some of 119 N Peoria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 N Peoria currently offering any rent specials?
119 N Peoria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 N Peoria pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 N Peoria is pet friendly.
Does 119 N Peoria offer parking?
No, 119 N Peoria does not offer parking.
Does 119 N Peoria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 N Peoria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 N Peoria have a pool?
No, 119 N Peoria does not have a pool.
Does 119 N Peoria have accessible units?
No, 119 N Peoria does not have accessible units.
Does 119 N Peoria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 N Peoria has units with dishwashers.
