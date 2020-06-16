1150 West 15th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access media room

Available July 1st, make your home in this well maintained two-bedroom / two-full-bath, split bedroom layout. Cook, eat and entertain in this open-kitchen layout with stainless steel and black appliances, granite counters & bar seating, plus separate dining room space. Relax in this living room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors & large, private terrace with southern exposure. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of in unit washer/dryer, central heat/AC, custom window treatments & ceiling fan. Rent includes one garage parking space, water, basic cable and internet. No pets & no smoking please. Take advantage of fabulous building amenities including a fitness room, outdoor pool, theater & sun deck. Security deposit equal to one month's rent is required.



