Last updated May 25 2020 at 12:39 AM

1150 West 15th Street

1150 West 15th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1814539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 West 15th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Available July 1st, make your home in this well maintained two-bedroom / two-full-bath, split bedroom layout. Cook, eat and entertain in this open-kitchen layout with stainless steel and black appliances, granite counters & bar seating, plus separate dining room space. Relax in this living room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors & large, private terrace with southern exposure. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of in unit washer/dryer, central heat/AC, custom window treatments & ceiling fan. Rent includes one garage parking space, water, basic cable and internet. No pets & no smoking please. Take advantage of fabulous building amenities including a fitness room, outdoor pool, theater & sun deck. Security deposit equal to one month's rent is required.

Contact me today for your private showing! I would be happy to find you your new home! Call, Text, or Email.

Andrew Haried | Broker | Buy Rent Sell
Fulton Grace Realty
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 West 15th Street have any available units?
1150 West 15th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 West 15th Street have?
Some of 1150 West 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1150 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1150 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1150 West 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1150 West 15th Street does offer parking.
Does 1150 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 West 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 West 15th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1150 West 15th Street has a pool.
Does 1150 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 1150 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
