Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

1141 S Wabash Ave

1141 South Wabash Avenue · (312) 687-3503
Location

1141 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2671 · Avail. now

$2,671

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Modern Open-concept living 2bd 2bath - Property Id: 269763

Check out these apartments in an amazing location in the South Loop that puts you within minutes of the city's best attractions! The building has many features including: a rooftop pool, bar, and lounge; an office with private workspaces, a print station, and conference room with a TV; an expansive fitness center; pet spa; music room; a game room with shuffleboard, skee-ball, and pool tables; and much more!

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269763
Property Id 269763

(RLNE5898691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 S Wabash Ave have any available units?
1141 S Wabash Ave has a unit available for $2,671 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 S Wabash Ave have?
Some of 1141 S Wabash Ave's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 S Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1141 S Wabash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 S Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 S Wabash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1141 S Wabash Ave offer parking?
No, 1141 S Wabash Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1141 S Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 S Wabash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 S Wabash Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1141 S Wabash Ave has a pool.
Does 1141 S Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 1141 S Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 S Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 S Wabash Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
