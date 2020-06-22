1136 W Diversey Ave 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Lincoln Park/Lakeview HUGE 3 bed 2 bath w/ laundry - Property Id: 298671
Amazing location on the border of Lincoln Park and Lakeview!! The unit has 1,750sf and comes with hardwood floors, central heat and air, modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel, modern bathroom, laundry in unit, garage parking available for rent and 1 pet (cat or dog) is ok with fee. There are tons of entrainment and dining options just a short walk away and the Diversey Brown Line is only a 5 min walk away!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298671
