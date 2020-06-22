All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1136 W Diversey Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1136 W Diversey Ave 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1136 W Diversey Ave 3

1136 West Diversey Parkway · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1136 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Lincoln Park/Lakeview HUGE 3 bed 2 bath w/ laundry - Property Id: 298671

Amazing location on the border of Lincoln Park and Lakeview!! The unit has 1,750sf and comes with hardwood floors, central heat and air, modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel, modern bathroom, laundry in unit, garage parking available for rent and 1 pet (cat or dog) is ok with fee. There are tons of entrainment and dining options just a short walk away and the Diversey Brown Line is only a 5 min walk away!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298671
Property Id 298671

(RLNE5851212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 have any available units?
1136 W Diversey Ave 3 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 have?
Some of 1136 W Diversey Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1136 W Diversey Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 does offer parking.
Does 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 W Diversey Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1136 W Diversey Ave 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5335-5345 S. Kimbark Ave.
5335 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Spoke
728 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60642
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity