Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Amazing Lakeview/Wrigleyville - Property Id: 227271



2 bed/ 1 bath available 3/1!

Amazing Lakeview/Wrigleyville location 3 Blocks from the Brown and Red Line stops. This 2 Bed / 1 Bath, 1st floor Unit features a fantastic layout. Walk to Southport Corridor shopping/restaurants. Walk to Wrigley field. Close to Whole Foods and Jewel Osco. Coin laundry on-site in basement. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Parking available for $175/month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227271

Property Id 227271



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847330)