1122 W Altgeld St 10
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1122 W Altgeld St 10

1122 West Altgeld Street · (786) 622-6882
1122 West Altgeld Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious 2 bed + Laundry in unit + Balcony - Property Id: 313860

bed, one bath with in unit laundry. Newly painted, 12 ft ceilings with new energy efficient windows. Sky light, large double glass sliding doors that lead to private balcony. Large renovated kitchen with can lighting, new cabinets, new splash tile, new appliances. Larger bedrooms with spacious closets. Central A/C and heat. Nest thermostat. Tree lined street. Walking distance to the Fullerton CTA: Purple, Brown and Red lines. Close to DePaul Campus area grocery, parks and restaurants.

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Real Estate Broker
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1122-w-altgeld-st-chicago-il-unit-10/313860
Property Id 313860

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5939313)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1122 W Altgeld St 10 have any available units?
1122 W Altgeld St 10 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 W Altgeld St 10 have?
Some of 1122 W Altgeld St 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 W Altgeld St 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1122 W Altgeld St 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 W Altgeld St 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 W Altgeld St 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1122 W Altgeld St 10 offer parking?
No, 1122 W Altgeld St 10 does not offer parking.
Does 1122 W Altgeld St 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 W Altgeld St 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 W Altgeld St 10 have a pool?
No, 1122 W Altgeld St 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1122 W Altgeld St 10 have accessible units?
No, 1122 W Altgeld St 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 W Altgeld St 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 W Altgeld St 10 has units with dishwashers.
