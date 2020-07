Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

LOVELY ONE BED/ONE BATH CONDO FOR RENT AT PRECIOUS "THE ELM AT CLARK CONDO BUILDING". PERFECT LOCATION; FULL AMENITY BUILDING INCLUDES: 24 Hr DOOR STAFF, POOL, SUNDECK, FITNESS CENTER, DRY CLEANERS, STORAGE. EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION - BUSES AND EL ARE STEPS OUTSIDE THE DOOR. NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CONTEMPORARY BATHROOM FIXTURES. AVAILABLE FOR RENT - June 2020. Do not forget to inquire about $200 credit promotion.



Rent includes Heat, Air Conditioner, and Water.