1116 West Adams Street

Excellent opportunity to rent newer home by Belgravia with private elevator access into unit. Spacious open floor plan for today's modern living with two outdoor spaces. Chef's kitchen with Italian custom cabinetry, Fisher/Paykel appliances, and quartz countertops. High-end 5" dark hardwood floors throughout with 10.5' ceilings. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, plus den large enough for office or playroom. All three bedrooms include custom closets and automated blinds. Laundry room with storage, and soaking sink. Master suite features a large walk in shower, and two his & hers walk-in custom closets. Full-size storage room included. 2 heated garage spots available. Prime West Loop location just 1 block from award winning Skinner West elementary, and all the notable restaurants and excitement West loop and Fulton Market have to offer!