Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

1116 West Adams Street

1116 West Adams Street · (312) 837-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1116 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Excellent opportunity to rent newer home by Belgravia with private elevator access into unit. Spacious open floor plan for today's modern living with two outdoor spaces. Chef's kitchen with Italian custom cabinetry, Fisher/Paykel appliances, and quartz countertops. High-end 5" dark hardwood floors throughout with 10.5' ceilings. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, plus den large enough for office or playroom. All three bedrooms include custom closets and automated blinds. Laundry room with storage, and soaking sink. Master suite features a large walk in shower, and two his & hers walk-in custom closets. Full-size storage room included. 2 heated garage spots available. Prime West Loop location just 1 block from award winning Skinner West elementary, and all the notable restaurants and excitement West loop and Fulton Market have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 West Adams Street have any available units?
1116 West Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 West Adams Street have?
Some of 1116 West Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 West Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1116 West Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 West Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 1116 West Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1116 West Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 1116 West Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 1116 West Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 West Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 West Adams Street have a pool?
No, 1116 West Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 1116 West Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 1116 West Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 West Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 West Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
