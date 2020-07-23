1114 W Balmoral Ave 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Edgewater Rehab! In Unit W/D! Steps To Red Line! - Property Id: 260761



Edgewater Rehab! In Unit W/D! Steps To Red Line!



This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has been GUT rehabbed!



-IN-UNIT Washer & Dryer

-Central Heat and Air Conditioning

-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher

-Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinetry

-Spacious Pantry Closet

-Spa Tiling in Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



Located one block north of the Berwyn Red Line stop, two south of Bryn Mawr. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Broadway! Jewel-Osco and Mariano's convenient. Just a few blocks from the Lake Shore!



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1114-w-balmoral-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/260761

No Dogs Allowed



