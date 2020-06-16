1112 W Balmoral Ave 3

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Edgewater Upgrade - Berwyn Red Line - Property Id: 121179



1BD / 1BA Edgewater Rehab! In Unit W/D! FREE INTERNET!



Steps To Red Line and Lakefront!



This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has been Recently Gut Rehabbed!



Updated Features Include:



-IN-UNIT Washer & Dryer

-Central Heat and Air Conditioning

-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher

-Granite Counter-tops, Maple Cabinetry

-Spacious Pantry Closet

-Spa Tiling in Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



Located one block north of the Berwyn Red Line stop, two south of Bryn Mawr. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Broadway! Jewel-Osco and Mariano's convenient.



Just a few blocks from the Lake Shore!



FREE INTERNET!!



Back Porch Attached



Water, Trash and Maintenance Included!!



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



tim@silverpropertygroup.com

?? 773.357.7733: Text/Call

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121179

