1112 W Balmoral Ave 3

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Edgewater Upgrade - Berwyn Red Line - Property Id: 121179
1BD / 1BA Edgewater Rehab! In Unit W/D! FREE INTERNET!
Steps To Red Line and Lakefront!
This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has been Recently Gut Rehabbed!
Updated Features Include:
-IN-UNIT Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops, Maple Cabinetry
-Spacious Pantry Closet
-Spa Tiling in Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Located one block north of the Berwyn Red Line stop, two south of Bryn Mawr. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Broadway! Jewel-Osco and Mariano's convenient.
Just a few blocks from the Lake Shore!
FREE INTERNET!!
Back Porch Attached
Water, Trash and Maintenance Included!!
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
tim@silverpropertygroup.com
?? 773.357.7733: Text/Call
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121179
No Dogs Allowed
