Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1111 N Dearborn St # 1011

1111 North Dearborn Street · (773) 297-3974
Location

1111 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1961 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,961

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 Great Deal - Awesome 1bd/1ba w/ central AC & heat! - Property Id: 286952

This one bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a combined living and dining room and kitchen with dishwasher and black appliances. There is wall to wall carpeting throughout. The apartment has central AC and heat. The building features secured entry, business center, pool, fitness center, doorman, elevator, bike storage, storage unit, sundeck, and on-site laundry and cleaners. Plenty of street parking. It is a five minute walk to the Clark/Division Red Line Station. Cats welcome.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286952
Property Id 286952

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5805250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 have any available units?
1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 has a unit available for $1,961 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 have?
Some of 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 is pet friendly.
Does 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 offer parking?
No, 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 does not offer parking.
Does 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 have a pool?
Yes, 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 has a pool.
Does 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 have accessible units?
No, 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 N Dearborn St # 1011 has units with dishwashers.
