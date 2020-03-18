1111 N Dearborn St # 1011

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly business center doorman elevator gym on-site laundry pool bike storage dogs allowed

Available 07/01/20 Great Deal - Awesome 1bd/1ba w/ central AC & heat! - Property Id: 286952



This one bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a combined living and dining room and kitchen with dishwasher and black appliances. There is wall to wall carpeting throughout. The apartment has central AC and heat. The building features secured entry, business center, pool, fitness center, doorman, elevator, bike storage, storage unit, sundeck, and on-site laundry and cleaners. Plenty of street parking. It is a five minute walk to the Clark/Division Red Line Station. Cats welcome.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286952

Property Id 286952



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5805250)